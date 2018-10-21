Real Madrid's 18-year-old star Vinicius Jr scored a fantastic free kick and was sent off for Castilla on Sunday, meaning he will also miss El Clasico against Barcelona.

The Brazilian equalized on the 83rd minute with a beautiful, curling attempt after Celta Vigo B opened the account. But two minutes later, he was shown a second yellow card after what seemed a dive just outside the penalty box.

Real Madrid may be struggling for goals but Vinicius Jr keeps making things happen for Castilla (📹:@realmadriden) pic.twitter.com/WnCmpHsfJP — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) October 21, 2018

Exiting the pitch, the attacker pointed to the Real Madrid badge on his shirt, taunting the Celta fans.

Since rules in Spain mean that suspensions cover both senior and reserve matches, Vinicius Jr will miss next week's match at Camp Nou against Barcelona. The forward was not part of the squad who lost 2-1 to Levante on Saturday.