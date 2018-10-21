Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Preparing Unprecedented Bid to Take Over Manchester United

Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman is said to be preparing a £4b bid to take over Manchester United.

Rumours surrounding a potential takeover have been doing the rounds, but United recently rubbished these claims with inside sources at Old Trafford suggesting that the current owners, the Glazer family, had no interest is selling their stake in the club to bin Salman.

ALEXEY DRUZHININ/GettyImages

However, a fresh report from the Mirror claims that the Saudi prince – who is worth a staggering £850b – is hoping to meet United owners Joel and Avram Glazer in the ­Middle East within the next couple of weeks.





Avram Glazer had been due to fly to Riyadh this week where he was was set to attend an International Forum but he is now believed to have pulled out of the engagement in order to open up a dialogue with bin Salman.





The Glazers bought Manchester United back in 2005 for an estimated £790m, but the American family were soon reviled by United fans due to the fact the purchase was heavily leveraged in debt.





If they were to agree a deal with bin Salman then they would be set to make a monumental £2.2b profit from their original investment.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

United already have close ties Saudi Arabia with Saudi Telecom being just one of their many sponsors and the country is said to have a huge rivalry with Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mansour, who has invested heavily into Manchester City in order to propel them to the top of European football.

If bin Salman completes a takeover, the long standing rivalry between the two Manchester clubs would take on an entirely new dimension.