Slavisa Jokanovic Insists He Can 'Find the Solution' to Send Fulham Ahead After Defeat to Cardiff

Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted he is the man to lead Fulham forward despite their 4-2 defeat to Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.



Coming into the game, Fulham had not won in their previous five Premier League games and were going toe-to-toe with a Cardiff side who were rooted to the bottom of the league. They took the lead against the run of play thanks to a stunning strike from Andre Schurrle, however just 10 minutes later found themselves behind.

A disappointing afternoon in South Wales. #CARFUL pic.twitter.com/ttxNgkWhLR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 20, 2018

A fierce strike from Josh Murphy followed by a composed finish from Bobby Reid put the hosts in front, however Fulham drew level at the half hour mark thanks to Ryan Sessegnon - who scored his first ever Premier League goal.



The second half began as a scrappy affair, however it was Cardiff who re-took the lead thanks to Callum Paterson, before Kadeem Harris piled on to Fulham's misery as Neil Warnock's men ran out 4-2 victors.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jokanovic insisted that he is the man who can lead Fulham forward and can find the solutions to turn his side's fortunes around. He said: "I can find the solution.

"My job is to keep working and fighting to find the solution. Last year people were against us, but we found a way to improve ourselves and be more competitive. We showed some positive things, but the negative things are killing us. I will keep going and keep working for my best XI."



Fulham have conceded more goals than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Fulham - 25

🇮🇹 Frosinone - 21

🇩🇪 FC Nürnberg - 19

🇮🇹 Chievo - 19

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Cardiff City - 19



Europe’s leakiest defence. pic.twitter.com/IkW3662nzL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2018

Fulham have now conceded 12 goals in their last three games, and in total more than any other Premier League team so for this campaign (25), and Jokanovic was very critical of his side's defensive display on the day.



He added: "We are frustrated after this kind of defeat. We are conceding too many goals even when we defend in numbers. We made too many mistakes and we were not confident with the ball after we scored."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The loss now extends Fulham's winless run to six games and looks to have made their game against Bournemouth on Saturday a must-win. The Cottagers are in desperate need of victory as they plunge ever closer to the foot of the table.