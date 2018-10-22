Barcelona Eyeing Up Move for Manchester United Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Barcelona have joined the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is also a target for Manchester United and Juventus.

The Serbian was strongly linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico after Lazio missed out on a place in the Champions League last season, but despite strong interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, he stayed with La Albiceleste.

Not only that, he recently signed a contract extension keeping him at Lazio until 2023, so it would require a huge fee to prise him away, particularly as there is no release clause in his new deal.

Despite this, Sport reports that Barcelona are tracking Milinkovic-Savic and sent a scout to watch him in Lazio's away match at Parma on Sunday.

Milinkovic-Savic was actually born in Catalonia, just two hours west of Barcelona in the city of Lleida, where his father played professional basketball. 

It is reported that Manchester United also had a scout in attendance at Parma. The Red Devils have maintained their interest since the summer and manager Jose Mourinho travelled to watch Serbia play against Montenegro during the recent international break.

Milinkovic-Savic played the full 90 minutes on Saturday. He failed to score or assist but Lazio won 2-0 thanks to two goals in the last ten minutes.

This is Milinkovic-Savic's fourth season with Lazio since signing from Genk in 2015. In that time, the 23-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided 20 assists.

