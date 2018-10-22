Chelsea Eye January Swoop For Prolific Strikers Mauro Icardi and Krzysztof Piatek

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attacking options with January moves for Mauro Icardi and Krzysztof Piatek, as Maurizio Sarri mounts a potential title challenge this season.

The Chelsea boardroom are prepared to back the Italian boss in the January transfer window following his impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season by allowing him to bring in a new centre forward to Stamford Bridge.

📈 Mauro Icardi league stats for the past 4 seasons:



2017/18: 👕34 ⚽️29 🎯1

2016/17: 👕34 ⚽️24 🎯8

2015/16: 👕33 ⚽️16 🎯4

2014/15: 👕36 ⚽️22 🎯6



25-year-old Icardi head the lists at the Bridge but the London club may be priced out of a move for the Argentinian who has scored four goals this term for Inter.

The striker has a release clause in his contract of £97.5m but this is not active until the summer - with Inter attempting to tie him down to an improved deal with new terms to avoid a January exit.

Piatek of Genoa could be a more viable option for Chelsea, with the Polish international making a name for himself in Italy with an impressive debut season in Serie A.

The 23-year-old moved to Genoa in the summer for just £3.5m but has hit the ground running with nine goals already in the league, four against Lecce in the Coppa Italia and, earlier this month, opened his account for Poland in only his second international appearance.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Krzysztof Piatek



Could Piatek continue his remarkable form to take his league tally to double figures or will Ronaldo fire the champions to a 9th straight win?



Who will you be buying with @FootballIndexUK?



Preview -- https://t.co/Wjwxop8Suw pic.twitter.com/L63eIoNkNw — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 20, 2018

Genoa’s 1-1 draw against Juventus on Saturday was the first time Piatek had appeared for his new club without finding the net.

Speculation of Chelsea's search for a centre forward comes as striker Alvaro Morata has failed to impress under Maurizio Sarri with the 25-year-old Spaniard only scoring three goals after 15 appearances in a blue shirt.