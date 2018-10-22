Chelsea Eye January Swoop For Prolific Strikers Mauro Icardi and Krzysztof Piatek

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attacking options with January moves for Mauro Icardi and Krzysztof Piatek, as Maurizio Sarri mounts a potential title challenge this season.

The Chelsea boardroom are prepared to back the Italian boss in the January transfer window following his impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season by allowing him to bring in a new centre forward to Stamford Bridge.

25-year-old Icardi head the lists at the Bridge but the London club may be priced out of a move for the Argentinian who has scored four goals this term for Inter.

The striker has a release clause in his contract of £97.5m but this is not active until the summer - with Inter attempting to tie him down to an improved deal with new terms to avoid a January exit.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Piatek of Genoa could be a more viable option for Chelsea, with the Polish international making a name for himself in Italy with an impressive debut season in Serie A.

The 23-year-old moved to Genoa in the summer for just £3.5m but has hit the ground running with nine goals already in the league, four against Lecce in the Coppa Italia and, earlier this month, opened his account for Poland in only his second international appearance.

Genoa’s 1-1 draw against Juventus on Saturday was the first time Piatek had appeared for his new club without finding the net.

Speculation of Chelsea's search for a centre forward comes as striker Alvaro Morata has failed to impress under Maurizio Sarri with the 25-year-old Spaniard only scoring three goals after 15 appearances in a blue shirt.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)