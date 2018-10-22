'He'll Be Ready': Manuel Pellegrini Provides Positive Injury Update Regarding West Ham Midfielder

Following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, Manuel Pellegrini has provided the West Ham United faithful with some much needed good news.

Speaking as quoted by the London Evening Standard, Pellegrini hinted that Pedro Obiang could be available for next weekend's meeting with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"Pedro Obiang I think will be ready, so we will need to be ready to work with the player we have in this moment," he said.

News regarding the former Spanish Under-21 international will come as welcome relief following a period of injury woes for the Hammers. Along with Obiang, Pellegrini was also unable to call upon the services of three of his first team midfielders for the London derby on Saturday, as Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere are also sidelined.

The lack of midfielders available for selection meant that Pellegrini was forced to abandon his favoured 4-3-3 formation at the weekend, opting instead to play Mark Noble and Declan Rice in the midfield.

West Ham have endured a tumultuous start to the 2018/19 Premier League season. After each of their first four games of the season, the Hammers beat both Everton and Manchester United

in impressive fashion, before being beaten 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

We had our chances, but Spurs take the win. pic.twitter.com/1gIfLeaLFH — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 20, 2018

The Hammers will be hoping to bounce back from these aforementioned defeats when they travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.