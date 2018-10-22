Liverpool Starlet on Borussia Dortmund Shortlist as German Giants Look for Next Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on several Premier League youngsters as they hunt for the next up-and-coming star who can emulate Jadon Sancho's rapid development.

Dortmund plucked Sancho from Manchester City's youth system in 2017 and he made 12 appearances for them last season, before his excellent form at the start of this campaign earned him a first England call-up.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The German side are now on the lookout for the next young diamond waiting to be mined, and according to the Mirror, they have identified at least three Premier League starlets who would fit the bill.

Among them is Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan, who has been prolific for the Reds' U-18 team since signing from Manchester City in the summer. The 17-year-old has scored six goals in eight U-18 Premier League games so far this season.

Also on Dortmund's radar is Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, who made two league appearances last season and started in the Community Shield, but is yet to appear in the Premier League under Maurizio Sarri.

Completing the trio is Manchester City's Phil Foden, but he has already made 16 appearances for City and Pep Guardiola insists he is is going nowhere.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Dortmund are not the only German club to scour the Premier League in search of talent. Reece Oxford of West Ham and Ademola Lookman of Everton spent time at Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig respectively last season, while Arsenal's Reiss Nelson is currently on loan at Hoffenheim.

Sancho was the first player who plays outside of England to feature for the Three Lions since David Beckham in 2009, and it seems that he could be the first of many.