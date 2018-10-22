Mark Clattenburg Reveals Verdict on Wilfried Zaha Penalty Incident During Palace's Loss at Everton

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes Anthony Taylor was right to award Crystal Palace a penalty during their 2-0 loss to Everton on Sunday.

Wilfried Zaha was fouled by Seamus Coleman in the box and Taylor pointed to spot, and Clattenburg believes the Ivory Coast international was simply too quick for Republic of Ireland defender Coleman. 

In a Daily Mail column, he wrote: "Seamus Coleman's challenge on Wilfried Zaha was a foul and the decision to award a penalty was 100 per cent correct.


"Zaha has been guilty of diving in the past but he was too quick for Coleman here, moving the ball away from the defender, whose trailing leg clearly catches the winger."

Zaha has previously been accused of diving and complained publicly over an alleged lack of protection from referees earlier this season after his side's 1-0 win against Huddersfield in September.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Clattenburg also weighed in on Luka Milivojevic's challenge on Everton's Richarlison, again stating that Taylor made the right decision.

He added: "Luka Milivojevic missed the penalty, of course, but those who say he was lucky to still be on the field are wrong.


"His challenge on Richarlison was a yellow card, not a red. It was low and his studs weren't showing. In the end, he makes contact with Richarlison with his knee and not his foot. It was the correct call."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Everton went on to win after Milivojevic missed the penalty thanks to goals from substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun, lifting the Toffees up to eighth in the Premier League table. Palace are 15th.

