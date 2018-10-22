Report Claims Real Madrid's Marcelo Wants January Exit as Ace Eyes Ronaldo Reunion at Juventus

An Italian report has claimed that Real Madrid ace Marcelo has informed the club that he wishes to leave in January, as he looks to secure a reunion with his former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Marcelo has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos since last summer, and could well be eyeing up a new challenge having spent a staggering 13 seasons in Madrid - becoming a fan favourite and a true Los Blancos icon. Having won four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with the club, the 30-year-old has arguably earned a shot at something new.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

According to the front page of Tuttosport, via AS, Juventus have plotted a feasible way to pull off the deal and avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play rules. Having already shelled out €112m on Ronaldo this season, the club would apparently send Alex Sandro on loan to an unnamed Premier League club for a fee, and bring in Marcelo for around €50-€60m.

However, the Brazil international stated last month that he intends to remain at the club and honour his contract. It is arguably more likely that, rather than abandoning his side in the middle of a crisis, he will stick with them until the end of the season before moving on. This would make more sense for Juventus too, who would have time to find a permanent club for Sandro.

Marcelo scored to end his side's four-game goal drought on Saturday against Levante, but his efforts were in vain as the team slumped to a 2-1 defeat. After nine matches, Real Madrid are currently in seventh place in La Liga, and face the prospect of an El Clàsico in the Camp Nou next weekend where Barcelona will look to pile on the misery.

Meanwhile, senior officials at the Bernabéu have reportedly singled out former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has their preferred candidate to replace the struggling Julen Lopetegui - who is set to be sacked regardless of the result against Barcelona. Conte has been without a club since leaving the Blues in July, and could well fancy the opportunity to test his mettle in La Liga.