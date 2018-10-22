Sadio Mane Back in Liverpool Training Ahead of Crucial Champions League Meeting With Red Star

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been tipped to return to training on Monday after suffering a hand injury during the international break, which now puts him in contention to feature in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Mane went under the knife last week after picking up the problem in action for Senegal and missed the weekend's 1-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield while he recovered.

Sadio Mane set to return to #LFC training today after his hand injury. In contention to feature v Red Star. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 22, 2018

But Goal reporter Neil Jones declared on Monday afternoon that the 26-year-old would be back on the training pitch later in the day, with social media quickly awash with delighted Liverpool fans.

Mane had started every one of Liverpool's games in all competitions prior to missing the weekend trip to West Yorkshire, scoring four goals in the process. He is yet to get off the mark in the Champions League, however, after scoring 10 times in Europe last season.

Naby Keita is one player who won't feature against the Red Star, the reigning Serbian champions who are also widely known as Crvena Zvezda, after he suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Guinea that is expected to keep him sidelined for the rest of the month.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Red Star earned a 0-0 draw against Napoli in Belgrade on matchday one, only to then be on the receiving end of 6-1 hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain a fortnight later.

They faced Arsenal in the Europa League group stage last season, narrowly losing 1-0 in Serbia from a late Olivier Giroud goal and drawing 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium.