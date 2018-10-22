Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has apologized following the emergence of footage showing a training ground incident, during which he lashed out angrily at Los Blancos youngster Sergio Reguilon.

Ramos was taking part in a training session activity, when Reguilon appeared to impede the team captain.

Ramos could not contain his frustration and kicked the ball at the 21-year-old left back violently on two occasions, as the session was called off.

The footage was shared by Spanish outlet AS, while the Madrid captain has since issued an apology via social media, calling his behavior inexcusable while insisting that such things can happen in training.

Aunque no os lo parezca, son situaciones bastante habituales, pero no es excusa, mi reacción no debió ser esa.

"Although it may not seem like it, they are quite common situations, but it is not an excuse, my reaction should not have been that," Ramos tweeted.

"We always go full, right, Regui? In the end team victory together."

For his part Reguilon, who was promoted to the first team this season, accepted Ramos' apology, by tweeting: "Always with my team and with my captain, for the victory tomorrow!"

The Champions League holders are making preparations for their group stage clash with Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday but it has been reported that Julen Lopetegui might not be in charge of the squad much longer.

The coach has overseen an extremely poor start to his first campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos winning their last game on September 22. They have failed to win their last five games since then and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is now being tipped to come in as a replacement.