AEK Athens 0-2 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bayern Return to Winning Ways

After only one victory in their last five games, Bayern Munich bounced back to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League with two goals in two second half minutes securing a victory against AEK Athens away in Greece.

In what was a drab and lifeless first half, Bayern's best chance came when Serge Gnabry's cross was almost turned into his own net by defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy. Argentine Ezequiel Ponce, on a season-long loan from Roma, had AEK's best chance of the opening period when he flashed over midway through the first half, with Mats Hummels caught sleeping.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

After a sloppy start to the second half, Bayern did finally manage to find a breakthrough when Javi Martinez volleyed in. After getting back to winning ways in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg, Bayern will be hoping they can kickstart their season following an impressive second half performance.





Check out our analysis of Bayern's performance below.

BAYERN MUNICH





Key Talking Point

The main takeaway from this fixture will be Bayern earning all three points, something that looked unlikely given their lack of creativity over the course of the game's first 60 minutes.

After a rotten run in recent times, Bayern came good after the break, although they could have hardly worsened their intensity after an unimaginative and uninspiring performance in the first half. Javi Martinez broke the deadlock, doing superbly well to volley home in the middle of the area after AEK failed to clear their lines after a Mats Hummels cross.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

No sooner had the Bavarians taken the lead, than they had scored again with Robert Lewandowski tapping in from six yards out following an excellent piece of work by Rafinha down the left flank.

Coming away from Athens with maximum points will ease the pressure somewhat on boss Niko Kovac, but he must deliver a consistent run of results if he is to convince a demanding backroom that he is the right man for the job.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (6) , Süle (7) , Hummels (6), Martinez (9*) , Kimmich (6), Rafinha (7), Thiago (6), James (5), Robben (7), Gnabry (7), Lewandowski (6)





Substitutes: Goretzka (7), Muller (6), Wagner (5)

STAR MAN - Spain international Javi Martinez capped an assured, composed performance with a smart finish to set his team on their way to victory. The German giants looked bereft of ideas before Martinez broke the deadlock, his goal assuring that the game was a simple enough task for Bayern in the end.

WORST PLAYER - Despite their victory, James Rodriguez looked mightily off the pace and was substituted as he failed to offer any ideas when it came to unlocking what was, for large periods, a resolute AEK defence.