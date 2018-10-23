Leicester City Reportedly Join Race to Sign Scotland and Hamburg Starlet David Bates

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Leicester City are reportedly one of five Premier League clubs to have expressed an interest in Hamburg's David Bates. 

Bates is a centre-back who is currently playing at Under-21 level for Scotland. Following Hamburg's relegation from the Bundesliga last season, the young Scotsman signed for the German club on a free transfer. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

So far this campaign, Bates has made eight appearances for Hamburg and his impressive performances have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Southampton, Everton, Watford and now Leicester City, according to the Leicester Mercury

Leicester City have struggled for consistency so far this season, and have particularly toiled in defence with captain, Wes Morgan, showing signs of regression. However, even with Johnny Evans alongside Harry Maguire, the Foxes still conceded three goals against Arsenal on Monday night. 

In Bates' eight appearances for Hamburg this season, the German side have kept six clean sheets making the Scotsman an integral part of a sturdy defence. 

Before moving to Hamburg, the Scottish centre-back played solely in the Scottish divisions and had spells at Raith Rovers, East Stirlingshire, Brechin City and eventually Rangers. In his two seasons for the Gers, the Scotsman struggled for consistent game time and made just 28 appearances over two years.

Despite having joined Hamburg in the summer, Bates is playing in the second division of the German league and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could prove too much to resist. 

If this is to be the case, the recently relegated German side will be hoping that the interest of several Premier League clubs sparks a bidding war for their young star, so as to receive as much compensation for the sale as possible. 

Following Leicester's 3-1 loss to Arsenal, pressure is firmly back on Claude Puel's job and his side face a home fixture against West Ham United on Saturday. Foxes' fans will be hoping to see their side avoid a third successive defeat in the Premier League. 

