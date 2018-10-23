Paul Pogba Insists He Is 'Home' at Man Utd as He Prepares to Face Former Club Juventus

October 23, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has described himself as being at 'home' at Old Trafford ahead of this week's Champions League clash with Juventus, with the Frenchman appearing to commit himself to the club after months of speculation about his future.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 and has been linked with a return to the Italian giants, while it has also been prolifically claimed by ongoing media reports that he is eyeing a move to Barcelona.

Tuesday night's game will be the first time that Pogba has faced Juve since leaving in a world record deal, and while he has the utmost respect for the Bianconeri, he is happy at United.

"It's [at Juventus] that I developed a player and so I have huge respect for the club. [But] I've come back home," the Frenchman said in a UEFA interview, published by ManUtd.com.

"I joined the youth academy here. I'm at home here and it will always be that way. I grew up with my team-mates and we've all been reunited again in the first team, so it's a beautiful story. The career I have had and now, with this return to Manchester, it's really splendid."

Pogba is alleged to have endured a fractious existence with manager Jose Mourinho this season, but his performance in the 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle earlier this month seemed to mark a potential turning point.

The player was also clearly annoyed that it was his mistake that gifted Chelsea a first goal in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, suggesting he is taking more responsibility.

