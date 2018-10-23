Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Manchester City in a group-stage fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Kickoff from inside Oblasny SportKomplex Metalist is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester City moved past a 2–1 loss to Lyon in its first Champions league matchup with a 2–1 win in its second game against Hoffenheim. In the Premier League, Man City is coming off a 5–0 win over Burnley on Saturday, and the club sits in first place in the league table, tied on points with Liverpool.

On Matchday 1 of the Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 2–2 with Hoffenheim. The team is coming off a 2–2 draw to Lyon in its second match.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: B/Report Live, Univision Deportes En Vivo.

