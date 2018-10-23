How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 23, 2018

Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Manchester City in a group-stage fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Kickoff from inside Oblasny SportKomplex Metalist is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester City moved past a 2–1 loss to Lyon in its first Champions league matchup with a 2–1 win in its second game against Hoffenheim. In the Premier League, Man City is coming off a 5–0 win over Burnley on Saturday, and the club sits in first place in the league table, tied on points with Liverpool.

On Matchday 1 of the Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 2–2 with Hoffenheim. The team is coming off a 2–2 draw to Lyon in its second match.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: B/Report LiveUnivision Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

