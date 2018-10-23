Togo Manager Tips Liverpool's Sadio Mane for Stunning Move to Barcelona or Real Madrid

Togo manager Claude Le Roy has claimed that Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has the ability to play for the biggest sides in Europe, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Senegalese international has yet to sign a new contract with the Anfield side and that has heightened rumours of a potential move away from the club. Though reports have suggested Mane will eventually sign a new deal, Le Roy has revealed the winger would have the choice of Europe's most prestigious sides if he ever decided to leave.



Speaking to Stades (via Daily Post ), the Togo manager said: "Sadio is an excellent player and I tell you that all of Africa watches him play in the Premier League at the weekend as well as the Champions League.





"He's a great player. He'd have his place at Manchester United , at Barcelona or at Real Madrid ."



Despite being a huge success in Liverpool colours, Mane has struggled on the international stage with Senegal. His goal against Japan at the World Cup was his only one in his last nine appearances, but rival manager Le Roy leapt to the player's defence.

He added: "A club is different to a national team. We often criticise players for not shining so much with the national team, but at the clubs, players know each other.



"All the time, the players see each other training together, whereas in the national team, they only see each other periodically."





Mane's Liverpool face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday night after edging past Huddersfield at the weekend.