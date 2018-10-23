West Ham Confirm Andriy Yarmolenko Has Undergone Successful Surgery Following Achilles Rupture

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

West Ham have confirmed that Andriy Yarmolenko has undergone successful surgery to help repair a damaged Achilles tendon.

Yarmolenko suffered the injury during West Ham's 1-0 defeat to London rivals Tottenham on Saturday, with the Ukrainian collapsing to the ground in pain despite having no other player around him. He was subsequently stretchered straight off the pitch, giving West Ham supporters a nervous wait to discover the extent of the injury.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It has been previously suggested that the 29-year-old would be out of action for at least six months.

Following his surgery on Monday morning, Head of Medical Services at West Ham Richard Collinge said, as per the official club website“Andriy’s operation went well and we will now work hard to support him throughout the rehabilitation process.

“His recovery will be planned very carefully and we have every confidence that he will return to full fitness within the scheduled timeframe.”

Unfortunately for Yarmolenko and West Ham, this is not the first time the winger has suffered an issue with his Achilles. Just this year, Yarmolenko suffered a similar injury whilst playing for his former side Borussia Dortmund and that kept him out of action for 12 games between January and April.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This news will come as a huge blow to the Hammers, who are already without a handful of first team stars. 

Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Andy Carroll all currently occupy the physio's bench and, with Yarmolenko joining them, Manuel Pellegrini's squad is beginning to look a little thin on the ground. However, the manager has revealed that midfielder Pedro Obiang is close to a first team return after his layoff.

