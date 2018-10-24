Arsene Wenger Offered 'Important Position' With FIFA Amid Links to Real Madrid & PSG

October 24, 2018

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly been offered a job with FIFA as he begins to make plans for his return to employment.

Wenger left Arsenal during the summer, bringing an end to his 22-year reign at the club. He has been out of work ever since, but recently admitted that he was ready to return to work. The legendary manager has been linked with several clubs, but his next move is currently unknown.

tweet from French outlet Paris United suggests that Wenger's next employment may not be as a manager, as FIFA are believed to have offered Wenger an 'important position' in the organisation.

Paris United have also been offering regular updates on Wenger's future, claiming that Wenger has been contacted by both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, with the two teams reportedly keen on hiring the Frenchman.

However, Wenger is not believed to have made a final decision on his future, as he waits for any concrete offers from other interested parties.

He has previously suggested to German outlet Bild that he has received enquiries from several teams from all over the world. He said: “There are associations, national teams, it could also be in Japan. 

"From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

When mentioning the contact between Wenger and Real Madrid, Paris United also state that the Spanish side have been keen on Wenger for several years. They will certainly be considering Wenger as an option to replace Julen Lopetegui, who is under increasing pressure at the club.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Lopetegui's side earned their first victory in almost a month when they beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, putting an end to their abysmal run of form in October. However, with a tricky trip to Barcelona on Sunday, Lopetegui will be desperate for a positive result to save his job.

