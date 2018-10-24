Borussia Dortmund Announce Almost 50,000 Fans Currently on Season Ticket Waiting List

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that close to 50,000 supporters have been placed on the club's waiting list for season tickets at the infamous Westfalenstadion - also known as the Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund's iconic stadium is able to fit 81,360 supporters at maximum capacity, making it the second largest club stadium in Europe, behind only Barcelona's Camp Nou.

The club announced on their official website that close to 50,000 supporters have submitted requests for a season ticket at Borussia Dortmund. Putting that number into context, the fans on the shortlist would be able to fill 13 Premier League grounds.

Dortmund are famed for the incredible atmospheres they create in the Bundesliga, something which has helped the club become a household name across Europe.

Fans all over the world clamour to north Rhine-Westphalia to get a glimpse of Borussia Dortmund's stadium, and most notably the Westfalenstadion's 25,000 capacity Südtribüne, more commonly referred to as The Yellow Wall.

Their south stand holds more supporters than Bournemouth, Watford, Burnley and Huddersfield can reach at full capacity. In fact, it would take the aforementioned Cherries three sold-out home games to eclipse the number of fans in The Yellow Wall.

On the pitch, times have been hard for Borussia Dortmund in recent years. This season, however, die Schwarzgelben are back to their brilliant best and fans have really bought into new manager Lucien Favre's vision.

Currently sat at the top of the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund haven't lost a single game this season and are already four points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, largely thanks to their exciting attacking football.

Only French giants Paris Saint-Germain have scored more league goals than Borussia Dortmund across Europe's top five divisions this season.