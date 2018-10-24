Robert Snodgrass Reveals Why He Decided to Stay at West Ham After Villa Loan Spell

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has revealed that he came back to the club to 'prove himself' to the manager and help the Hammers up to the top half of the Premier League table.

The 31-year-old was on loan at Championship outfit Aston Villa last season, where he impressed in the course of helping the Midlands side to the play-off final.

Despite a heartbreaking defeat against Fulham at Wembley, Snodgrass finished the campaign with 13 assists and eight goals to his name.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Snodgrass has now opened up about his time away from the London Stadium and says he is determined to prove his worth under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

"I went away to Villa to keep playing, but I always kept an eye on the results and spoke to the lads, wishing them good luck through those tough times last year," Snodgrass told the club's official website.

"I am friends with these people. I wanted to come back and try and prove myself to the manager. I want to be here, work hard for the cause and try to help the lads go forward and kick on to the top part of the table. That’s why I came here."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Upon his return to the east London club, Snodgrass has played 11 games in all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting a further three - all of which have come in the Carabao Cup.

Snodgrass has started four league matches for the Hammers but that number could now increase after summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko was ruled out for six months with an injury this week.