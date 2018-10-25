Inter Confirm Marcelo Brozovic and Miranda Among 6 Players to Sign New Contracts at San Siro

By 90Min
October 25, 2018

Serie A side Inter have announced new deals for six of their first-team stars.

The San Siro residents confirmed new deals for Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Henrique Dalbert, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Miranda and Matias Vecino on Thursday in a move that should go down very well with fans.

"FC Internazionale Milano is happy to announce that Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Henrique Dalbert, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Miranda and Matias Vecino have extended their contract with the Club," Inter reported via their official website.


Marcelo Brozovic has had his deal extended until June 2022 while Antonio Candreva has received an extension that should see him remain in black and blue until June 2021.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Henrique Dalbert's new deal sees his contract expiration pushed back to June 2023, Roberto Gagliardini's will run up to June 2023, Joao Miranda until June 2020 and Matias Vecino until June 2022.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)