Inter Confirm Marcelo Brozovic and Miranda Among 6 Players to Sign New Contracts at San Siro

Serie A side Inter have announced new deals for six of their first-team stars.

The San Siro residents confirmed new deals for Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Henrique Dalbert, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Miranda and Matias Vecino on Thursday in a move that should go down very well with fans.

"FC Internazionale Milano is happy to announce that Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Henrique Dalbert, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Miranda and Matias Vecino have extended their contract with the Club," Inter reported via their official website.





Marcelo Brozovic has had his deal extended until June 2022 while Antonio Candreva has received an extension that should see him remain in black and blue until June 2021.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Henrique Dalbert's new deal sees his contract expiration pushed back to June 2023, Roberto Gagliardini's will run up to June 2023, Joao Miranda until June 2020 and Matias Vecino until June 2022.