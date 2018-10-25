Ipswich Sack Manager Paul Hurst Following Horrific Start to the 2018/19 Championship Season

Ipswich Town have sacked manager Paul Hurst following their 2-0 loss to Leeds United on Wednesday.

Hurst took over the reins at the club at the end of May. The 44-year-old signed a three-year deal with the club, as did his assistant Chris Hoig. However, after a very poor start to the season which has left the club rooted to the bottom of the Championship with nine points after 14 games, they have decided to part ways with the pair.

"Ipswich Town have parted company with manager Paul Hurst," the club announced via their official website on Thursday. "The former Rotherham defender became the Club’s 16th boss when he took over at Portman Road at the end of May. Assistant manager Chris Doig has also left the Club."

Hurst had suggested that he would be ready to carry on with his job if allowed to keep it.

"If nothing is said then I will get on with it and if something is said, then I will deal with whatever that message is," he said after Wednesday's loss.

"We're going to need every single player ready for the battles ahead."

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the football club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward,” Marcus Evans, Ipswich's owner told the club's website.

“I would like to thank Paul and Chris for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

“Paul’s arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff. But unfortunately, those plans haven’t turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision today.

“The core of our club remains strong and it is that which has helped us create a highly competitive team in the Championship over the last five or six years.

“This group of experienced players along with the additions we made to the squad this summer of younger developing talent, plus the ongoing progression of players from our Academy means the new manager will have a solid group to work with and build for the future."