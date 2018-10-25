Kevin de Bruyne Insists Champions League Rivals are 'Wary' of Manchester City This Season

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne insists clubs who have been tipped as favourites to win the Champions League this season will start to take note of Pep Guardiola's side following their 3-0 win over Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Citizens suffered defeat on the opening day of the group stage when goals from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir secured Olympique Lyonnais all three points last month, an early dent in City's European dream.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, following his return from injury, De Bruyne claims that Manchester City are once again approaching their best and will now be taken seriously by other top clubs across the continent.

"We’ve done well," De Bruyne said, quoted by the Mirror. "Obviously, most of the victories were games that we should have won, but we’ve done really well. We only lost the Lyon game, so we’ve been fine. But to be honest I didn’t expect anything less.

De Bruyne instantly makes Manchester City quicker and more effective in the final third. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 20, 2018

"Shakhtar are a team that likes to play football so when we pressed them high it worked well for us. We should have scored more, but to go away from there with 3-0 victory is good.

"I think [other teams in the Champions League] are wary of us. We lost against Lyon, so it was important to recover and now we want to be first in the group. There are still three games to go and we have work still to do.





"Last year was so good it’s hard to say that we are better, but the beginning to this season has been really good. We’re doing well. We just try to win every game and see where that takes us."

Manchester City will take on suggested Premier League title rivals Tottenham this weekend in a highly anticipated fixture which is set to test both clubs' title credentials.

MB Media/GettyImages

Perhaps the biggest issue Guardiola's side face in the capital will be the state of the pitch. The NFL are hosting currently games at Wembley, and one finishes just over 24 hours before Manchester City's trip to Spurs.