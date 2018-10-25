Manchester City Among Clubs Chasing Barcelona Youngster Dubbed the 'Next Paul Pogba'

Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba is being scouted by a handful of clubs across Europe, and two giants of the game have even approached the youngster's representative over a move.

The 15-year-old, who has already been dubbed 'the next Paul Pogba', is at loggerheads with Barcelona as he continues to push for a professional contract following his debut with the club's Juvenil A side on Wednesday.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, Barcelona have been playing hardball and Sport now claim that the Blaugrana are just 'one step away' from losing their star youth player.

Ilaix, who was born in Guinea, is already massively overachieving for his age group. The youngster recently claimed an assist during a UEFA Youth League - an Under-19 competition - match against Inter where he played the full 90 minutes.

This report adds that both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have been in contact with Ilaix's representatives and have offered 'very attractive' deals for the youngster in terms of finances, as well as side's long-term plans.

Barcelona are 'one step away' from losing Ilaix Moriba (15), one of La Masia's greatest prospects, with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund leading the race after presenting their projects to him. [SPORT] pic.twitter.com/JTl1Wkdphl — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 25, 2018

Pep Guardiola would welcome any promising player from Barcelona's La Masia academy with open arms have risen through the ranks in Catalonia both as a player and a manager.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, already have one La Masia prospect who is on the cusp of breaking into their first team, as well as a former Barcelona star breaking all sorts of goalscoring records this season.

Teenager Sergio Gómez Martín swapped Barca's Juvenil A side in favour of a career at the Westfalenstadion last season. He has gone on to make two appearances for the senior side in Germany.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Loanee striker Paco Alcácer has hit the ground running in North Rhine-Westphalia and he is currently joint top goalscorer in the Bundesliga, alongside Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović.