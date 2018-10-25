Paul Merson Makes Another Bold Prediction About Liverpool Before Next Weekend's Premier League Clash

By 90Min
October 25, 2018

Paul Merson is no stranger to putting his neck on the chopping block with a bold prediction, and he's made another one this week, claiming that Liverpool will run out winners by at least three goals when they visit Arsenal next weekend. 


Both sides have impressed so far, with Liverpool quietly getting results week after week and establishing themselves as title challengers without really getting out of first gear. Arsenal, meanwhile, have hit the ground running under Emery, winning ten consecutive matches, and sit fourth in the Premier League. 

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Despite this, however, Merson believes the gap between the sides is much more vast than the two point gap between them suggests. He told TalkSPORT: "They haven't played anybody yet.


“They’ve done well to win ten games on the trot, don’t get me wrong, but when they come up against Tottenham and Liverpool, and especially Liverpool at the Emirates, I would be shocked if Liverpool didn’t win by three clear goals. They will rip Arsenal to shreds.


“I’m scratching my head, because Arsenal have won ten games in a row and in half of those games they could have been behind by so many in the first half.

“So no, I can’t buy into it. I think they’ve been very, very fortunate.

“They haven’t played anybody yet, and you can’t play like this against teams like Liverpool.”

Despite their terrific run of results, Liverpool have scored three or more goals in a Premier League match just twice so far this season, so on current form, it would come as something of a surprise if they were to run riot when they visit the Emirates.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whatever happens, it will serve as a gauge for how far Arsenal have come since they were brushed aside by Chelsea and Manchester City in their first two league games under Emery.

