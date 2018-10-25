Ruud Gullit Reveals Concern Over Mohamed Salah's Muted Celebrations in Champions League Win

Liverpool put in a dominant performance in Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino each grabbed a goal, but Mohamed Salah outshone both men with a double. However, the Egyptian seemed relatively muted in his celebrations, leaving Ruud Gullit wondering if the Liverpool forward is unhappy at Anfield.

In failing to seem particularly pleased after scoring his goals, the topic of Salah's happiness was brought up by pundits Ruud Gullit and John Collins.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Gullit seemed perplexed by the Egyptian's behaviour, asking the question: "The thing I don’t understand is his reaction, what does it mean?





"You score a goal in the Champions League, he should be happy, it’s almost like - I don’t know, what is it? Is it a statement, like, look I’m still here?"

Gullit further pondered the situation, wondering: "He could be happy, I think he could be happy, but I think his reaction is a little bit odd for me because even though he hasn’t scored a lot of goals, it must be a relief."

It was a good night for Liverpool, who not only won their game but also saw Group C rivals Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain play out a 2-2 draw in France. This leaves the English club top of the group with six points from three games.

It's also been a been a good spell for Salah, who added to his weekend Premier League goal over Huddersfield with two more against Red Star Belgrade.

Speaking about his star man's body language on the night, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp seemed largely positive, saying: "It’s all good. I couldn’t see his face [when he scored] but I know he’s fine. I saw his face when I took him off - that was different!"