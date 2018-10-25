Toni Kroos Becomes Latest Real Madrid Player to Weigh in on Cristiano Ronaldo Departure

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has become the latest player to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure, admitting that things have changed at Real, but that it makes 'no sense' to talk about him any longer.

The Galacticos have struggled since their iconic number seven departed along with manager Zinedine Zidane in the summer, recently embarking on a club record six games without scoring a goal - before ending the drought in a 2-1 defeat to Levante at the weekend.

Real Madrid are 2 down at home to Levante and have gone more than 7.5 hours without scoring a goal. That’s the longest run in their history. 😱 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2018

They brought their winless run to an end with a 2-1 victory over Victoria Plzen in the Champions League last night, but it did little to halt discussion of Real's poor fortune without Ronaldo, prompting Kroos to have his say on the matter.

"Of course it's changed a little bit, but I think this is what the club wanted with this decision," said the German after the Plzen game (via the Mirror.)

"We started well into the season and had games where we scored three or four goals and nobody was missing him.

"It makes no sense to speak about players that aren't here. He's an unbelievable player, maybe one of the most important in history. That's nothing that helps us now."

The midfielder was responding to team-mate Isco, who ruffled feathers when he claimed that Real 'weren't crying' about Ronaldo's departure, and went on to add that Madrid have no choice but to persevere in the face of adversity.

"We have to do this without him, that's the only way, and we've showed we can do it. Of course we missed some goals in the last games and today we could have easily won 4-1, 5-1 or 5-2," he said.

Toni Kroos: No player has made more key passes from set-piece situations in a Champions League match this season than @ToniKroos vs Viktoria Plzen (4)



For more match stats -- https://t.co/NhubQ9Eh0Q pic.twitter.com/kFN16hJPR6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 24, 2018

"At the moment it's a little bit difficult for us to score, but the only way to improve is to continue working and the ball will go in."