Victor Lindelof Insists He Is 'Feeling Good' After Mixed Debut Season & Reveals Secret Ability

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has said that he is feeling the benefit of playing regular games this season after a somewhat stop/start debut campaign at Old Trafford, while also revealing his preferred style of play and a secret weapon he has been holding onto.





Lindelof was in and out of the United team throughout last season, but the Swede has started seven of the club's nine Premier League fixtures in 2018/19 and impressed in difficult circumstances against a very strong Juventus side in the Champions League this week.

"I feel good. I'm always happy when I play," he told Inside United magazine. "It's always good for me to play so I'm very happy at the moment. Not with the results, but I want to keep on going to try to help the team in the way that I can.

"A lot of players take time to adjust. All my team-mates are very, very good and I feel very comfortable with everything around it. I think this season is hopefully going to be better than last season - for the team and also for myself," he added.

Lindelof has earned a reputation as a ball-playing centre-back in his young career to date, which often saw Jose Mourinho favour in him in the more technically-oriented Champions League last season over the more physical world of English domestic football.

Now that he's up to speed with the local demands, the 24-year-old has the potential to thrive and start producing his best on a more consistent basis.

"I like to have the ball and start from the back, and I've always liked to have the ball at my feet, ever since I was young," he said of his ideal style of play. "I managed to develop that more in Portugal as well and got even better. I think that's one of my best things."

That ball skill stems from his upbringing as a creative attacking player back home in Sweden, with the switch to a defensive position coming much more recently in his football story.

"I just started as a no.10 and also played as a winger in the national team actually. Then no.8, no.6 and then I became a right-back and now central defender. I played all those positions," the World Cup quarter finalist explained.

One thing that United fans definitely haven't yet seen from Lindelof, who was known to take free-kicks while at former club Benfica, is his ability to score sublime goals.

"Most people don't know that but, yeah, I can score nice goals," the player confirmed.