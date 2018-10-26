Aaron Ramsey Claims He Does Not Know Why Arsenal Took Contract Offer Off the Table

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he was prepared to renew his contract with the club, and has asked for an explanation after the contract discussions were unexpectedly cancelled.

As it stands, Ramsey's current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be free to leave the club in the summer. He can also start discussing a contract with a new club in January, but was in the process of agreeing a new deal with the Gunners only for the offer to be withdrawn.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

In an interview with The Independent, the Welshman admitted that he does not know why Arsenal backed out of the offer, saying: “Well, there is no contract on the table at the moment so there is nothing for me to consider or whatever.





“We all know that the contract was taken away off the table. I’m not sure exactly why because a few weeks before we sort of agreed and I was ready to sign. Something happened, I am not sure exactly what, but that contract is no longer there, or nothing’s on the table.

“So I just have to get my head down, work hard and try and help this team as much as I can now. We’ll see where that takes me.”

Those who are asking him to sign a contract ... must not love @Arsenal ... @UnaiEmery_ from day 1 already figured out the overrated clueless always off position #10 wanna be Ramsey is the root cause of arsenal so he pulled the contact off the table .can’t wait to see his back! — #GuendouziPlus10 (@PaulosAlfa) October 26, 2018

He then added that he would like an explanation from the club as to why the talks broke down, saying: “I will see. Hopefully somebody will come up and tell me why. I’ll accept that if there’s a reason. At the moment, no, I haven’t.

“When the time is right, I probably will find out but that hasn’t happened yet.”

Finally, Ramsey was asked whether he felt like he was playing to earn a new deal, Ramsey admitted: "No, I’m going out and playing the way I have always played.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“I try to give my best for the team, help the team and try and go out there and play the best I can for myself as well. Nothing’s in my head when I’m out there, I’m just trying to have fun on the football pitch."