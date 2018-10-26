Aaron Ramsey Claims He Does Not Know Why Arsenal Took Contract Offer Off the Table

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he was prepared to renew his contract with the club, and has asked for an explanation after the contract discussions were unexpectedly cancelled.

As it stands, Ramsey's current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be free to leave the club in the summer. He can also start discussing a contract with a new club in January, but was in the process of agreeing a new deal with the Gunners only for the offer to be withdrawn.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

In an interview with The Independent, the Welshman admitted that he does not know why Arsenal backed out of the offer, saying: “Well, there is no contract on the table at the moment so there is nothing for me to consider or whatever.


“We all know that the contract was taken away off the table. I’m not sure exactly why because a few weeks before we sort of agreed and I was ready to sign. Something happened, I am not sure exactly what, but that contract is no longer there, or nothing’s on the table.

“So I just have to get my head down, work hard and try and help this team as much as I can now. We’ll see where that takes me.”

He then added that he would like an explanation from the club as to why the talks broke down, saying: “I will see. Hopefully somebody will come up and tell me why. I’ll accept that if there’s a reason. At the moment, no, I haven’t.

“When the time is right, I probably will find out but that hasn’t happened yet.”

Finally, Ramsey was asked whether he felt like he was playing to earn a new deal, Ramsey admitted: "No, I’m going out and playing the way I have always played.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“I try to give my best for the team, help the team and try and go out there and play the best I can for myself as well. Nothing’s in my head when I’m out there, I’m just trying to have fun on the football pitch."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)