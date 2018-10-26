Arsenal Fans Hail Summer Signing After 'Brilliant' Performance Against Sporting

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Arsenal extended their winning run to eleven successive matches with a narrow victory over Sporting CP on Thursday night and although they were far from their electric best, fans were particularly impressed with the performance of midfield substitute Lucas Torreira.

It was a much changed side from the victory over Leicester on Monday, as Unai Emery rung the changes for the visit to Portugal, with Torreira among the five dropping out of the starting 11.

With the Gunners deadlocked as the hour mark approached, however, Torreira was brought on for Mohamed Elneny in an effort to bring the midfield to life, and it worked, as he turned in an impressive display alongside Matteo Guendouzi and the more advanced Aaron Ramsey in a midfield three.

Before too long, Danny Welbeck popped up with a deserved winner for Arsenal to ensure they stayed in pole position for qualification.

