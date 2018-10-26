Liverpool Star Naby Keita's Teenage Brother Training With Reds' Academy

Liverpool signed Naby Keita from RB Leipzig last summer and the Guinean international has seemed to settle well into life in England.

The 23-year-old has featured in eight of Liverpool's nine league games this season, impressing in the earlier few games in particular.

It now seems like the Reds have another Keita amongst their midsts, with Petit Keita, the younger brother of Naby, reportedly training at Liverpool's academy.

As reported by ESPN FC, the 17-year-old striker has recently been spotted at Liverpool's Kirkby complex.

Petit has followed his brother to Merseyside after Naby joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in July 2018 for £52.75m.

It is not known yet whether or not Liverpool have offered the Guinean a contract, or if they even have any intentions of doing so.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Petit Keita has followed his brother to a new country and a new club.

In 2016, the 17-year-old moved to the German city of Leipzig to be with his brother, and found a club, Inter Leipzig, to play for in the same city. Inter Leipzig were founded in 2014 with the intention to provide players of different backgrounds with a platform to progress in the game.

Back in May, Keita's former coach at the club, Heiner Backhaus, told Fussball.DE: "When Naby Keita moved to RB Leipzig, Petit Keita and Mohamed Camara were looking for an international, cosmopolitan club. We've always had good wires to RB Leipzig and wanted to give the boys a new home."

Playing for Inter Leipzig, Keita was regarded highly and seen as a promising talent. The young striker spent last season playing in their Under-19 team, and the club are said to be disappointed to lose him.

Describing Keita, Heiner Backhaus called him: "A classic centre-forward, who with aggressiveness and his work rate is up there with the Under-19s' best strikers."