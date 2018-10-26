Outgoing Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta Reportedly Close to Taking Senior Role at Inter

Giuseppe Marotta is believed to be on the brink of joining Inter, just one day after he was officially relieved of his position at Juventus.

I Bianconeri bade farewell to Marotta on Thursday, thanking the 61-year-old for his eight years of service in the positions of CEO and general manager at the Allianz Stadium.

"Marotta’s contribution at every stage of this journey will not be forgotten, nor will the lessons learned by anyone who had the privilege of working by his side," said the Italian champions in an official statement.

Fabio Paratici: "Marotta was a very important person, who taught me everything. I am the first to thank him and I will try to do my best so that we feel his departure as little as possible." — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 25, 2018

Calciomercato believes that an agreement has already been reached between Marotta and Inter's owners Suning for him to be appointed at the San Siro, although doubt remains over what role he would occupy.

Alessandro Antonello is Inter's current CEO, while Piero Ausilio holds the role of sporting director, working above head of football operations Giovanni Gardini.

In all probability, he would initially take the role of general manager that he held (and still, technically, holds) at Juventus. This would see him take charge of all matters on the footballing side, including transfers.

He could then be made joint-CEO or appointed to the board at a later date, as happened in Turin.

It is expected that he would officially take the helm in January, when he would embark upon the mission of defeating the empire that he himself helped to create at Juventus.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

New FIGC president Gabriele Gravina had hoped Marotta would take a role with the Italian national team, but he made it clear that he wanted a job in club football.