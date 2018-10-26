Tottenham Confirm New White Hart Lane Will Not Be Ready to Host Matches Until Next Year

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that their new stadium will not be ready to host any matches before the end of the year.

The new White Hart Lane, currently under construction, was expected to open its doors to fans earlier in the season. However, several issues have seen to an unfortunate delay.

Club Statement: New Stadium and Financial Update. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 26, 2018

The Londoners released a statement via their official website on Friday, with chairman Daniel Levy revealing that their last home game of 2018 will be held at Wembley.





“There isn't an hour that goes by when I am not asked when we will be able to stage our first game at our new home," the 56-year-old businessman told fans.





“I wish I was able to confirm an exact opening date and fixture. However, in light of factors completely outside of our control, contractors missing deadlines and possible future unforeseen issues, we are naturally being cautious in respect of our timetable for our test events and official opening game.

“Whilst we are conscious of the need to keep pressure on our contractors to deliver as soon as possible, we are also acutely aware of how difficult the lack of clarity is for you, our supporters, to plan around games, particularly those at Christmas and New Year.

“In light of the above, and taking into account the restricted availability of manpower over the festive period, we have taken the decision to confirm today that all home games will be played at Wembley Stadium up to and including the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 29 December.

“We know the continued delay is a source of immense disappointment to everyone and I can only continue to apologise for this - it is a sentiment felt by all of us.

“We have no doubt when open that this stadium will be one of the finest in the world – a leading example of British research and development delivering engineering and technological firsts that will be showcased globally.

“I hope that the end result will be something that will make you proud. We shall look to update you again in early December.”

Recent reports claimed Tottenham were looking forward to moving into their new quarters by mid-December, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch the team play on their new turf.