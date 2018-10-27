Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview: Key Battles, Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Out of sorts Crystal Palace host the Premier League’s in-form team, Arsenal, at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Late goals by Everton substitutes Dominic-Calvert Lewin and Cenk Tosun condemned Palace to third defeat on the bounce last time out - with the Eagles failing to score for a fourth time this season.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s much invigorated Arsenal made it eleven wins in a row in all competitions – defeating Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.

After recovering to beat Leicester 3-1 on Monday, the Gunners took all three points in Lisbon to make remain top of Group E. Danny Welbeck’s well taken second-half strike proved to be the difference to make it three wins from three in the competition.

In contrasting form, both will be looking for maximum points for different reasons in the Premier League. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 28 October @ 1:30pm (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Selhurst Park How Can I Watch It? Sky Sports Main Event

Key Battle







James Tomkins vs Alexandre Lacazette







There’s arguably no-one more dangerous in the league than Lacazette at the moment.

The former Lyon striker has demonstrated why he’s Emery’s main man in front of goal, netting four goals and in the process and earning many plaudits for his instrumental hold up play.

He gave Leicester defenders a torrid time on Monday and while Palace’s James Tomkins has plenty of Premier League experience, he could be undone by the Frenchman’s pace and lethal finishing.

Despite putting in a strong defensive performance against Everton, Tomkins and his teammates were unable to hold out and face a much more potent attack on Sunday.

The former West Ham defender has made over 200 top flight appearances - 59 of them with Palace.

Recent Form







Having suffered a hangover of last season’s goal scoring problems, Palace endured more misery at Goodison Park last time out.

Wilfried Zaha, who started despite an injury concern, won a penalty when he was felled by Seamus Coleman to give Palace the chance to record just their sixth goal of the season.

However, home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved Luka Milivojevic’s poorly taken penalty – leaving Roy Hodgson frustrated once again.

Palace face a difficult run, which includes tough looking London derbies against Chelsea and



Tottenham, followed by a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United

Meanwhile, after losing their first two games against Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal extended their winning league run to seven games against Leicester. UnaiEmery’s influence has seemed to steady the Gunners ship, with several players thriving under the Spaniard – including striking duo Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With ten goals between them in nine league games, Arsenal’s credentials as top four candidates are looking more likely.

Team News



Unai Emery faces a selection dilemma, with several players on the fringe of the Gunners squad featuring in Thursdays win.

Duo Danny Welbeck and Mohamed Elneny were particularly impressive and could earn a starting spot, while defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos returned following an ankle injury.

Goal-shy Palace have been boosted by the return of long-term injury absentee Connor Wickham, while Alexander Sorloth is expected to recover from a virus that kept him out of the defeat at Goodison Park.

Only three players have found the net for Roy Hodgson’ side this season – Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt.

Predicted Lineups







Crystal Palace (4-4-2) - Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sahko, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha.

Arsenal (4-4-3) - Leno, Monreal, Sokratis, Mustafi, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ozil, Torriera, Iwobi, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Prediction







Despite last week's loss, Palace were unfortunate and with attacking options in Wickham and Sorloth, they should look to build on their performance.

Hodgson will once again look to his experienced players to get the Eagles out of this rut, against opponents who may not be so forgiving.

Attacking trio Mesut Ozil, Lacazette and Aubameyang will look to take advantage of Palace’s low confidence as Emery’s Arsenal seek an eight consecutive Premier League win.

Whilst their defence has looked vulnerable at times, the Gunners look unstoppable on the goals front.

Predicted Scoreline - Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal