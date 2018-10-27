Gary Neville Admits Tottenham Will Struggle to Keep Hold of Mauricio Pochettino as Big Clubs Circle

Gary Neville has said that Tottenham should be worried about the prospect of losing Mauricio Pochettino, claiming that the London side will face an uphill battle to keep the Argentine in the long term.

Pochettino has continually been linked with a number of high profile jobs, including those at both Real Madrid and Manchester United – jobs which may become available very soon, with managers Julen Lopetegui and Jose Mourinho coming under criticism.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Neville commented in this week's Sky Sports Class of '92 Diary: “I think there is no doubt Mauricio Pochettino will be sought after by many clubs because he is just a fantastic coach.





"Tottenham are a huge club, but when you talk about Real Madrid and clubs like that you are talking about another level.





“There will always be that risk for Tottenham, Daniel Levy will be hanging on to him for dear life I’m sure, to be the key in ensuring Tottenham stay consistent. Particularly they’ll need it at this time, with the financial pressure they’ll be coming under because of the overspend on the new stadium.

“At this moment in time, they can least afford to lose their manager because he’s brought so much consistency and performance, with that means revenue, high finishes in the league, prize money, Champions League football.”

⚪️ "If he's got anything about him, he should be wanting to manage Real Madrid"



🇪🇸 Perry Groves has his say on those Pochettino to Real Madrid rumours pic.twitter.com/lBQNTgbbP4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 26, 2018

Spurs find themselves fifth in the Premier League, but just third in their Champions League group after failing to register a win in their opening three games. Pochettino has been largely absolved of blame though, with more focus being put on to difficulty with the club's new stadium and lack of summer investment.

This has been cited as yet another reason why Pochettino may consider leaving Tottenham sooner rather than later. One thing is for sure, there is definitely no shortage of suitors bidding for Pochettino's signature.