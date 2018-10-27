Jose Mourinho Aims New Dig at Man Utd Board With Latest Comments on Ambition & Everton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has landed another dig at the club's hierarchy, by comparing their ambition to that of Everton.

Mourinho has been repeatedly outspoken regarding missing out on transfer targets in the summer, while United's start to the season has been far from ideal, as the club are already nine points off the summit of the Premier League.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ahead of their next game against the Toffees at Old Trafford this weekend, Mourinho has commended the business done by Marco Silva in the summer, appearing to take a jibe at his own club in the process.

"Incredible investment," replied Mourinho, as quoted by GOAL, when asked about Everton's transfer business in the summer.





"We knew the club would move in that direction, very good players, players from Barcelona. So that is the level which Everton wants to reach. Their ambitions are very similar to our ambitions."

Everton signed Barcelona trio Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne among others this summer, as Silva looked to stamp his mark at the club in his first season at Goodison Park, and are a point ahead of United ahead of their meeting this weekend.





Mourinho was very complimentary of Silva in his pre-match press duties, and spoke very highly of the Everton boss, whom he has a very positive relationship with.





He added: "You know Marco now. I understand the questions [about his managerial style] when he was coming from Olympiakos, I think, but now I don't understand the question.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He's on his third club in the country, on his third season in the Premier League. You all know Marco. The only thing I want to say is that I have a very good relationship with him. Yes, we are good friends."