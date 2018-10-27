Jose Mourinho Reveals the Reason Why Alexis Sanchez Is Struggling at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has insisted Alexis Sanchez's struggles at Manchester United this season are a result of a series of injury complaints.

The Chilean sealed a switch to Old Trafford in January but he has yet to announce his arrival having so far failed to showcase the scintillating form he displayed at his former stomping ground.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Sanchez, 29, has made eight appearances for United this season but was benched for the club's trip to Chelsea last weekend before failing to feature in the Champions League defeat to Juventus in midweek.

Mourinho confirmed his absence for the Red Devils' clash against Everton on Sunday, due to an adductor injury, and insisted the attacker needs a consistent run of games to rediscover his best form as injury has disrupted his rhythm.

"In this moment he is struggling because he is injured," Mourinho told reporters, via the Mirror. "Struggling with his condition and he is the kind of player that needs to be really sharp to play his best game."

Did you know that Danny Welbeck has scored more goals this season (5) than Alexis Sanchez since he signed for Manchester United (4)? — kiarie (@Paul_kiarie_) October 27, 2018

Sanchez made a late appearance from the bench against the Blues but it only aggravated his injury.

Mourinho added: "In this moment he’s struggling because he’s injured and we come to the Chelsea match to try to help the team but his physical condition was not good and then he had to stop and was not available for Juventus and is not available for tomorrow again, so now is to be physically in the best conditions.

"He arrived January, in the first period of the season for him, I don’t think is ever an easy situation for a player but this season he had a good start a good pre-season, he started well against Leicester , and then he was injured.

"Then he came back and was injured again and he is the kind of player that needs to be really really sharp."

Sanchez is one of a handful of injured players Mourinho must continue to manage as Marouane Fellaini, Phil Jones, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot are all under an injury cloud ahead of Everton's visit.