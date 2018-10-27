Liverpool will be aiming to keep pace atop the Premier League table when the Reds host Cardiff City on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's group is undefeated through nine matches in league play and head into Saturday's matchup having beaten Red Star Belgrade 4–0 in Wednesday's Champions League contest. Despite a recent streak of shaky performances, Liverpool has won two straight behind the resurgence of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Salah scored two goals in the team's last outing, while Firmino netted one.

Cardiff City will also come into the game with momentum after defeating Fulham 4–2 last weekend. Josh Murphy, Bobby Reid, Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris all found the back of the net, helping the team record its first win in nine matches.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

