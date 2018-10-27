Liverpool Fans Point Finger at 'Cursed' Defender for Ruining Clean Sheet Record Against Cardiff

It was yet another Premier League win for Liverpool on Saturday. They beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Anfield to make it four wins in their opening five home games of the season and now temporarily go top of the league with Manchester City to play on Monday night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri along with a brace from Sadio Mane were enough to get all three points in what was a dominant performance from Jurgen Klopp's men, however fans still weren't happy despite the very convincing win.



At 2-0 up Liverpool looked to be cruising, however with just over 10 minutes remaining Callum Paterson scored for the visitors to offer Cardiff a lifeline. The Reds were able to add another two goals to make sure of the win, however Paterson's goal prevented what would've been a remarkable record for Liverpool.

It was the first Premier League goal Liverpool have conceded at Anfield since February, ending a run of 918 minutes of play without conceding a goal at home and fans were quick to point the finger.



It's fair to say Alberto Moreno hasn't had the best of careers at Liverpool during his time with the club, however he was the surprise inclusion in the starting lineup for the game with first choice left-back Andy Robertson dropping to the bench after a congested run of fixtures.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to blame Moreno for ending Liverpool's run of clean sheets, and they certainly weren't happy...

Of course it'll be Alberto Moreno who will end up our run of 8 months without conceded goal at Anfield... 😑 #LFC — ٠•●G●•٠ (@Proud__Scouser) October 27, 2018

What a fucking coincidence.... first premier league game Moreno starts - is when Liverpool’s defensive record ends. — Bhandar 🐒 (@Mrlayzee) October 27, 2018

Moreno en route to ruin our 800+ minute cleansheet at Anfield record: pic.twitter.com/o6HlQ4ijR6 — 🐊 (@StudgeIsMyMate) October 27, 2018

9 consecutive home clean sheets for Liverpool in the Premier League



Then they decide to start Moreno... pic.twitter.com/cZn0kb1oOH — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 27, 2018





Wouldn’t you know, we concede at home for the first time since February when Moreno starts — Ryan Harbinson (@RyanHarbinson_) October 27, 2018