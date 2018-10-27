​Lucas Torreira 'Proud' That Fans Sing His Name & Admits He's Lucky to Have Joined Arsenal

Lucas Torreira may have started his career as an attacker but he is making a name for himself as a defensive midfielder and he admits he is "lucky" to be filling the void for Arsenal this season.

Torreira, 22, sealed a switch to the Emirates over the summer as the Gunners finally landed a player to address their longstanding weakness deep in midfield, and his seamless transition has quickly earned him the admiration of the Arsenal faithful.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Uruguay international covers the ground with ease, is not shy of making a tackle and controls the tempo and flow of Arsenal's game with relative ease - but, he had to wait for his chance having started as a substitute in the first five games this term.





Torreira, now a mainstay in Unai Emery's side, said, via Sky Sports: "The most important thing for me is try to bring balance to the team, to help the defenders and support the midfielders.

"To try to help the attackers and to be constantly trying to help in ordering that. They are small things out there, but in the end they make a big difference.

Just a reminder we’re paying Sampdoria £26m across three years for Lucas Torreira. I’m in disbelief. Raul Sanllehi FC. — Pádraig (@afcpadraig) October 23, 2018

"Every time you go on the pitch you try to play. Obviously I want to have fun playing with my team-mates, to get things going and to help us win - as we have been doing. Always lending a hand, sacrificing in defence and in attack I am available to the team, always helping.

"I arrived in Italy playing as a playmaker or an attacker. I was lucky to find a coach who put me in a more defensive position and I am totally happy in that role. I try to learn every day."

Despite having only 13 appearances to his name in an Arsenal shirt the 22-year-old is already being serenaded by the club's supporters with a song once used for Patrick Vieira, and it fills the midfielder with pride.

"It fills me with so much pride every time I go onto the pitch and they [Arsenal fans] sing for me or applaud me for what I have done," he added.

"It's a beautiful thing. It's really beautiful and I appreciate it. I am extremely proud to be at Arsenal and hopefully we can enjoy many things together."

The Gunners will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight games when they make the trip to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.