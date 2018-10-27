Man City Defender John Stones Admits He Hopes to Spend His Entire Career at the Etihad

England international John Stones claims that he wants to spend the rest of his career at Manchester City, after a number of first team players signed new long-term deals at the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper at Etihad Stadium back in 2016 and he has gone to make 81 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring five goals in the process.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Stones has been a regular fixture alongside either Nicolás Otamendi or January signing Aymeric Laporte under manager Pep Guardiola, and the former Everton star insisted he has no intentions of ever leaving Manchester City.

"I would love to (spend the rest of my career at Manchester City)," Stones told the Telegraph. "What excites me is that a lot of the lads have signed long contracts and I’d love to play with all of them for years to come."

As well as establishing himself in the heart of Manchester City's defence, Stone has also had stints further up the pitch playing in midfield.

Remember when Everton fans said we had overpaid for John Stones, remember when Liverpool fans said we had overpaid for Raheem Sterling, remember when Spurs fans said we had overpaid for Kyle Walker, I will just leave this here! — Paul MCFC Johnston (@mothball69) October 23, 2018

Guardiola has previously lauded the defender's versatility and claimed that Stones' ability to play in multiple positions helps make him a 'more intelligent' player for the Citizens.

"I think it's good for the young players like John Stones that they learn to play in different positions," Guardiola said, quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"It helps him become more intelligent, to understand the game more, and he has more chances to play regularly because the manager needs him in other positions. He can play different positions and that is good for him, because we cannot forget he is only 24. He has a long career in front of him."

The majority of Manchester City's most important players are already tied to long-term contracts at Etihad Stadium, but the club's top brass are starting to sweat over the future of Raheem Sterling.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The former Liverpool winger, along with İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden, has less than two years left on his current deal, catching the attention of La Liga giants Real Madrid.