Maurizio Sarri Reveals Why He Remains Unconcerned Over Chelsea's Misfiring Striking Options

Maurizio Sarri has refused to be alarmed by Chelsea's misfiring strikers as he continues to put faith in the club's defensive capabilities to keep them within distance of clinching the Premier League title.





The Blues are unbeaten in nine league games ahead of their trip to Burnley despite both Olivier Giroud - who has yet to score this term - and Alvaro Morata - two goals in eight games - continuing to misfire.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sarri has instead turned to Eden Hazard to light up the final third for Chelsea having found the back of the net seven times in nine appearances, and the reliance on the Belgium international is not worrying the Italian as a solid defence is just as important in the quest to win titles.





"One month ago, we were concerned about the fact the midfielders didn't score," Sarri said, via the Daily Star. "And now in the last three matches, [Ross] Barkley scored two goals and [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek three goals.

“So I think that if we are able to continue to play this football maybe in a month the strikers will be able to score.

"You know the characteristics of Giroud; Giroud usually is not used to scoring a lot of goals in a season but he's always very, very useful for the team, for his team-mates.

"So Giroud is not a problem for us. And Morata in the last five matches, scored two goals. I think they will be able to do better but the most important thing is that the team will continue to play this football."

Although Chelsea have only conceded seven goals in the league so far, Sarri has handed a warning to his backline following a bout of sloppy defending which handed Bate Borisov a needless consolation goal in their Europa League tie on Thursday.

“Usually the winner is the team who concedes less goals. In Italy - I don't know here - but I think the same," Sarri added. "We have to improve in the defensive phase.





"We could have done better in the last 20 minutes (against BATE) because we needed only to move the ball and to take the positions. We conceded spaces to the opponents so at the end we conceded a very stupid goal and I didn't like it.

"It's very dangerous if you make the same mistakes against very high-level opponents, you're in trouble, like against Liverpool, against Manchester United so we need to control the match better."