Tottenham Reveal £30m-a-Season Deal With Nike Will Last for the Next 15 Years

October 27, 2018

Tottenham have disclosed details regarding their new £30m-a-year kit deal with manufacturers Nike - revealed that it is set to last for the next 15 years. 

The news comes following the club's confirmation that their new stadium will not be ready to move into until 2019.

Despite the setback regarding their new home, Spurs have released a statement on their website concerning their financial status, which includes positive updates about a new, lucrative deal with kit manufacturer Nike, as well as deals with new brand partners. 

The statement reads: "In recent months we have secured an extended agreement with Nike up to 2033, one of the longest football club deals in Nike’s history.

"We have also announced a number of new brand partners including, amongst several others, Audi, IWC Schaffhausen, HPE and EA SPORTS."

Tottenham have had mixed fortunes so far this season, as they're currently just two points off the top of the Premier League, although have only one point from their opening three games in the Champions League. 

Club chairman Daniel Levy however has giving his backing to manager Mauricio Pochettino, thanking the Argentine and his staff for coping with the recent frustrations about the new stadium. 

Levy said: "Our current position in the Premier League, a record start for the Club, is testament to the professionalism and positive approach of Mauricio, his staff and the players. They have made no excuses, focused on their games and made us all proud of this exceptional attitude."

As Tottenham's wait to move into their new stadium is set to continue into the new year, Levy has called for those connected to the club to be patient as work continues at their new site.

He added: "This is a stadium for another century and a few months’ delay will hopefully soon be forgotten when we proudly return home. Your continued patience, understanding and, above all, support for the First Team is invaluable."

