Granit Xhaka Leaves Commentators Confused After Unusual Goal Celebration Against Crystal Palace

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has left a few people curious over his goal celebration from the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners marched into Selhurst Park buoyed by their winning streak of 11 games, looking to take it to 12. But the Eagles went ahead just before half-time through a penalty from Luka Milivojevic.

The second period saw the away side go level thanks to an unstoppable rocket of a free-kick from the Switzerland international, taken near the right corner of the 18-year box.

The midfielder, deployed in a left-back role again, ran over to his manager Unai Emery to celebrate, leaving former Arsenal star Alan Smith wondering why.

“He goes straight to his manager,” Smith, who was commentating on the game for Sky Sports, said (H/T Express). “What a hit that was. I thought he might hit it with venom but with an eye to getting a team-mate on the end of it. He’s gone straight for goal there, the left-back, the makeshift left-back. That’s a beauty.

You only realise how important Granit Xhaka is when he's not playing in the middle. Today our stability in midfield looked out of sorts. There was a lack of precision in the forward passing. Even in the 2nd half against Chelsea, same thing happened. Xhaka-Torreira so crucial. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) October 28, 2018

“A little tip, a fingertip by Hennessey was not enough. Just the start that Arsenal were after to this second half.

“Why he’s thanking his manager I don’t know, but thank his manager he did,” co-commentator Bill Leslie added. “Trying to get into his good books perhaps?”

Well, there's really nothing to suggest that the player isn't in Emery's good books. He has started every league game for the Gunners, after all.

Whether or not there was something extra behind the gesture is for the player himself to reveal. But he's far from the first to have celebrated a goal with his manager anyhow.