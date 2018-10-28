Massimo Allegri Hails Ronaldo's Game Winning Wonder Goal for Juventus Against Empoli

Juventus came back from a goal down to defeat Empoli 2-1 in their latest Serie A fixture, attaining their ninth win in ten league matches so far this season.

Unbeaten across all competitions, Juventus may have expected an easy result against lowly Empoli, but they struggled to get a grip on the game throughout the 90 minutes. In the end, a brace for Cristiano Ronaldo was what separated the two sides. Juventus manager, Massimo Allegri, was quick to complement the club's record signing after the match.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Allegri said: "The second goal of Ronaldo? A product of an extraordinary player.





"I hope that they show kids the goal so they try and imitate it. He's an example of how to play football, this is a demonstration of how practice goes above theory."

Eyebrows were raised when Juventus spent so much money on a 33-year-old over the summer, and some people seemed to doubt if the five time Ballon d'Or winner could adapt to life in the Serie A. But with seven goals and four assists in the opening ten league games of the season, once again, Ronaldo has silenced his doubters.

💪 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 189 club goals since turning 30



That's 11 more than Alexis Sanchez has in his club career! #Juve pic.twitter.com/gdZUBLJeVe — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 27, 2018

Despite the former Real Madrid star's winning goals, Allegri still seemed unhappy with his team's overall performance. The Italian exited the sideline before the game had even finished, which was an odd thing to do, as his team were only leading by one goal at that stage - and with a few minutes left to play Empoli had a freekick in a dangerous area.

Allegri explained his actions, saying: "Why did I leave while Empoli needed to take a freekick with 5 seconds left? Because by that point we were going to either win or tie.

"We managed the ball well, but we need a bit more lucidity at the end."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Whilst the Juventus manager wasn't entirely pleased with the performance of his own team, he was content to praise his opponents: "Today we started well, but after 10 minutes we scaled down the speed of our passes and gave up some counter-attach to Empoli.





"They're a team that deserves praise and is difficult to play against."