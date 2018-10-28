Newcastle United Set to Receive Six-Figure Payment From UEFA to Help Improve Youth Development

Newcastle United are set to receive a huge figure from UEFA which they must spend on improving their youth development.

Back in June, the Newcastle Chronicle reported that manager Rafa Benitez was desperate to see owner Mike Ashley invest in the youth setup of the team. It was even suggested that Benitez would consider leaving the club if his demand was not met, but it seems as though the Spaniard could be about to get his wish.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the English Football Association is set to receive £12.1m, which is set to be passed on to the 13 Premier League clubs who did not partake in European competition last season, of which Newcastle are one.

Newcastle could be set to receive £920,000, which is intended to be spent on youth-development programmes and local community schemes. Newcastle currently run a youth academy as well as a charity organisation, the NUFC Foundation, meaning they will likely qualify for the funding.

The FA could decide to give some of that money to Championship clubs, but UEFA prefers for the funds to be evenly distributed amongst the 13 clubs who did not feature in either the Champions League or the Europa League.

News of the funding will certainly come as good news for Benitez, who is desperate to see the club invest in their academy. Supporters will also be pleased to hear of the funding, given their repeated clashes with Ashley over a perceived lack of investment.

This season has certainly been a challenging one for Benitez's side. Fans have been incredibly vocal in their frustrations towards Ashley, whilst results on the pitch have been equally as disappointing.





They find themselves 19th in the Premier League, only ahead of Huddersfield Town on goal difference. They are yet to register their first victory of the season and have been guilty of some incredibly lacklustre performances.