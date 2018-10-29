David Silva Joins Man City Teammate Sergio Aguero as PUMA Brand Ambassador

Manchester City superstar David Silva has officially joined PUMA as a brand ambassador and will now wear PUMA ONE boots specifically designed to complement a player's touch.

PUMA have already signed up Luis Suarez and Romelu Lukaku so far in 2018, with 2010 World Cup winner Silva, nicknamed 'El Mago' (The Magician) the latest big name to join the ranks.

What do you think of my new boots.. 👀👟🔥. Very happy to have joined the @PUMAFootball family! Always assisting 😜🤣 @10AgueroSergioKun #NewLevels pic.twitter.com/mVbVzGITH7 — David Silva (@21LVA) October 29, 2018

City teammate Sergio Aguero is already one of PUMA's star athletes.

For Silva, the move will see him return to wearing the same brand of boots he grew up with.

"I was already wearing PUMA football boots when I was a kid and I am looking forward to wearing the brand again. Some peopIe call me 'El Mago', so for my next trick I’ll be wearing PUMA ONE," the three-time Premier League champion explained.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Silva has enjoyed a fine start to the new Premier League season as City look to become the first club to retain the title in a decade.

He has managed four goals and two assists in 11 appearances in all competitions, including an assist for Aguero to score in the recent 5-0 win over Burnley.