Graeme Souness Cites Tottenham Hotspur Star as the Ideal Successor to David Silva at Man City

High profile pundit Graeme Souness has said that Manchester City are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen to replace David Silva.

Souness believes City are actively seeking a replacement for the ageing Silva, as well as possible replacements for Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho. City travel to Wembley to face Tottenham on Monday night, and Souness thinks that Spurs have the answer to City’s problem.

“They’ll be scouring the world for the next Fernandinho, the next Silva,” Souness told the Times. “You admire what City are doing on the pitch, but there’s so much right behind the scenes, too. They appear to be getting the best youngsters, so I imagine their recruitment is up to speed.

“Perhaps they will face a potential successor to Silva tomorrow night at Wembley. Christian Eriksen has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid so will be on City’s radar.

"He’s Tottenham’s go-to man for creating and scoring goals from midfield, second only to Harry Kane in terms of his importance to them. Eriksen’s not at the level of Silva, but who is?”

Eriksen’s Spurs contract runs out in the summer of 2020, with negotiations currently ongoing between Spurs and Eriksen’s representatives to agree fresh terms for the Danish captain to stay at the club. The Daily Express, however, have reported that both Barcelona and Real Madrid will become interested in the playmaker, should Spurs fail to meet his contract demands.