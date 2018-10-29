John Motson Expresses Concern for West Ham Ahead of Tottenham & Burnley Fixtures

Former BBC commentator John Motson has expressed his concerns for West Ham, who could be short in midfield ahead of their fixtures against Tottenham and Burnley,

The Hammers, who had captain Mark Noble sent off during their draw at Leicester on Saturday, are without a number of key players in the middle of the park.

Along with the now-suspended Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Sanchez, and long-term injury duo Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are on the sidelines.





Manuel Pellegrini's side are due to play London rivals Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before hosting Burnley in the Premier League three days later.

Legendary announcer Motson highlighted the absence of players in midfield for West Ham and stated that 'leader' Noble will be a huge miss.

"It’s a big blow [Noble’s red card] for West Ham," Motson told TalkSport on Monday afternoon, as quoted by Forever West Ham.

"And he’ll have a three-game suspension I imagine now, and they’re already without Yarmolenko for the season, Lanzini long-term and Jack Wilshere. Of course, that’s apart from the fact Noble is the captain and very much the leader."

During their draw with the Foxes at the weekend, Pellegrini opted to play Declan Rice, Noble and youngster Grady Diangana in midfield.

Now, he could be forced to move the experienced Robert Snodgrass or defender Angelo Ogbonna into the middle of the park.