Newcastle United Fans React to Star's Display in Goalless Draw at Southampton

By 90Min
October 29, 2018

Newcastle United fans have praised Martin Dubravka for his performance against Southampton on Saturday, with some even going as far as to note how much the club would profit if the goalkeeper is to soon be sold.

Rafael Benitez's men played out a goalless draw at St Mary's, earning only their third point of the Premier League season. The Magpies remain second from bottom in the table, with only goal difference separating them and 20th placed Huddersfield Town.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Regardless, there were still positives to retain from their 10th game of the campaign and Dubravka's strong display to keep out Newcastle's opponents was one of them.

The Slovakian goalkeeper kept only his second clean sheet of the season and a sixth in England's top flight since joining Newcastle from Sparta Prague in January.


Although Dubravka initially joined the club on a loan deal last season, the Magpies extended his stay at St James' Park by signing him to a four-year contract. Performances like the one he put in the club's 1-0 win over Manchester United in February certainly played a key role in cementing his place in goal and more of those will be needed as his side look to fight off relegation.

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Here's how Newcastle fans reacted to the 29-year-old's match against the Saints on Twitter.



